Renting in Accra: What to expect from 'agents'

‘Viewing fee’: Before you have a personal view of the place the agent will demand a viewing fee of not less than GH$100. They are not taking you to the location until you pay this amount.

Nobody can tell what this viewing fee is for because you pay for your own transportation to get to this place, this property is in no way for them.

Neither did they pay anything to get the place constructed but you have to pay them more than GH$100 to view someone’s property.

There’s more to the pictures; these agents will send you beautiful pictures of the supposed place they will be taking you only for you to get there and realize there’s more to the story.

It’s either there’s no water or there’s no kitchen or the WC is yet to be installed or you have to take your own ceiling fan.

There’s always something these people won’t tell you.

The 10% Tax on Rental Dreams: Once you've found a spot that makes you feel like you're home, get ready for the grand finale of financial surprises.

While the property might charm you into emptying your wallet for a year's worth of rent, there's an encore: a 10% cut that goes straight into the agent's hat.

It's like buying tickets to the quirkiest show in town, complete with a mysterious closing act.

They will take you places; these people will take you places you don’t expect, places they didn’t mention. Places you can’t even imagine.

If you follow these people you will end up in neighbourhoods you never heard of and you’ll be exhausted from all the ups and downs.

So, if you're up for an expedition filled with hidden fees, magical transformations, and unexpected detours, embarking on this house-hunting escapade with an agent could be the thrill of a lifetime.