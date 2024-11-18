Step-by-step guide: How to transfer airtime from MTN to MTN in Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Whether you're looking to share some extra airtime with someone in need or send a thoughtful gift, MTN's Airtime Transfer service makes it quick and convenient.

If you are not already on the Me2U service, you will need to register by following these steps:

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Dial the Activation Code

On your MTN phone, dial *198# to access the Me2U service menu.

2. Select 'Activate' (Option 1)

From the menu that appears, choose 'Activate', which is typically Option 1. This will initiate the process of setting up the service.

3. Set Up a New PIN

ADVERTISEMENT

The next option will ask you to set a new pin. Start by creating a new 4-digit PIN for your Me2U service activation. This PIN will be used to authorise all future airtime transfers.

3.Re-enter the New PIN

To confirm your choice, re-enter the newly created PIN. This step ensures that your PIN is correctly set and ready for use.

4.Subscription Confirmation

Once you have successfully entered and confirmed your PIN, you will automatically be subscribed to the Me2U service, enabling you to send and receive airtime transfers with ease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read also: 4 simple ways to check your MTN number instantly

After activating your account with the steps above, you will now be eligible to transfer your airtime to another number with the following steps.

Step 1: Dial the Transfer Code

To begin, dial the MTN transfer short code *198#

Once you dial this code, a menu will appear on your screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Choose the Airtime Transfer Option

The menu will display various options. Select the option for Airtime Transfer or Transfer Credit by pressing the corresponding number for that option.

Step 3: Enter the Recipient’s Phone Number.

You will be prompted to enter the recipient’s phone number—the person you want to send the airtime to. Ensure you enter the correct MTN number to avoid sending airtime to the wrong recipient.

Step 4: Choose the Amount to Send

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, you will need to select or enter the amount of airtime you wish to transfer. MTN generally allows transfers ranging from GHS 1 to GHS 100, depending on your available balance. Make sure the amount you wish to send is within your available balance.

Step 5: Confirm the Transfer Details

After selecting the amount, you will be asked to confirm the details of the transfer, including the recipient's phone number and the airtime amount. If all details are correct, confirm the transfer.

Step 6: Enter Your Transfer PIN

For security reasons, you will be required to enter your Airtime Transfer PIN. If you don’t have one set up, you will be prompted to create a 4-digit PIN. This PIN will be used for all future airtime transfers, providing an extra layer of security for your transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 7: Receive Confirmation

After successfully entering your PIN and confirming the transaction, you will receive a message on your phone confirming that the airtime has been successfully transferred. The recipient will also receive a notification confirming they have received the airtime.

Pulse Ghana