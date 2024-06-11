Stop soaking your panties in hot water, here's why

Here's an in-depth look at why boiling your panties is a bad idea and what you should do instead to keep them clean and safe.

1. Damage to fabric

Boiling can significantly damage the delicate fabrics used in underwear, leading to several issues. Most underwear is made from delicate materials like cotton, lace, or silk.

Boiling water can weaken the fibers of these materials, causing them to become brittle and prone to tearing. Over time, this can lead to holes and rips, making the underwear unwearable much sooner than if they were washed properly.

Underwear typically contains elastic materials to provide stretch and ensure a comfortable fit. Boiling temperatures can cause the elastic fibers to break down, losing their elasticity.

This results in underwear that no longer fits properly, becoming loose and saggy, which can be uncomfortable and ineffective.

2. Ineffective sterilization

Boiling might not achieve the level of sterilization you expect for several reasons:

Inadequate heat penetration: Boiling water may not uniformly penetrate all areas of the fabric, especially if the underwear is densely packed or if there are multiple layers.

This means that some bacteria and germs may survive the boiling process, making it less effective than other cleaning methods.

Alternative methods: Modern detergents and washing machines are designed to effectively clean and disinfect clothes.

Washing your underwear at high temperatures (60°C or 140°F) with a quality detergent can remove bacteria and germs more reliably than boiling. Additionally, adding a laundry disinfectant can ensure thorough sterilization without the risk of fabric damage.

3. Health risks

Boiling underwear can pose several health risks, which can be more problematic than the bacteria you’re trying to eliminate. Synthetic fabrics, when boiled, can release harmful chemicals.

These chemicals can remain on the fabric even after rinsing, potentially causing skin irritation or allergic reactions when the underwear is worn. This is particularly concerning for people with sensitive skin or existing skin conditions.

Boiling your panties to kill bacteria is not a good practice. It can damage the fabric, pose health risks, and is environmentally unfriendly.