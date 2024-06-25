ADVERTISEMENT
7 surprising facts about the tongue you probably didn’t know

Anna Ajayi

This small, muscular organ has many surprising secrets.

The tongue is an amazing part of our body [x.com]
The tongue is an amazing part of our body that often goes unnoticed. It helps us speak, eat, and taste, but there's so much more to it than we realise.

Did you know that your tongue is unique, like a fingerprint? Or that it plays a role in keeping you healthy? These interesting facts will help you see your tongue in a whole new light.

Here are more surprising facts about the tongue that you probably didn’t know:

Just like fingerprints, no two tongues are the same. The surface of your tongue has unique patterns and textures that make it distinct.

Everyone has a unique tongue print [OffTheClothBoff]
This uniqueness can even be used for identification purposes, similar to how fingerprints are used.

Your tongue is incredibly strong and flexible because it’s made up of eight different muscles. These muscles work together to help you speak, chew, and swallow food. The tongue is the only muscle in your body that works without any support from your skeleton.

Taste buds are tiny sensors that help you taste different flavours. Your tongue has between 2,000 and 10,000 taste buds, and they are replaced every two weeks.

Your tongue has thousands of taste buds [BerquistFamilyDentist]
Each taste bud can detect five different tastes: sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and savoury taste.

The colour of your tongue can tell a lot about your health. A healthy tongue is usually pink with a thin white coating.

The colour of your tongue can indicate health issues [Breckenridge]
If your tongue is a different colour, it might be a sign of a health problem. For example, a white tongue could indicate an infection, while a red tongue might be a sign of a vitamin deficiency.

Your mouth is full of bacteria, and many of them live on your tongue. While some bacteria are harmful, others are essential for your oral health. Brushing your tongue regularly can help keep harmful bacteria at bay and prevent bad breath.

The tongue is one of the fastest healing parts of your body. This is because it has a rich blood supply that helps repair wounds quickly.

The tongue is one of the fastest healing parts of your body [Breckenridge]
If you bite your tongue or get a small cut, it will usually heal in just a few days.

Can you roll your tongue into a tube? If so, you can thank your genes. Tongue rolling is a genetic trait that some people can do naturally, while others cannot. It's a fun trick to try, but not everyone will be able to do it.

Tongue rolling is genetic [sofpave]
Next time you eat, speak, or stick out your tongue, remember these amazing facts and appreciate this incredible organ a little more.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

