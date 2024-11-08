Future of social messaging: why the youth are ditching phone numbers for Snapchat

Snap Inc., Snapchat's parent company, has advanced over the years from being a simple photo and video messaging app for friends and family to becoming the fastest and easiest communication and business avenue for the youth. With over 375 million daily active users, the app has become an innovator in the messaging space, currently catering to individuals, businesses, and creators alike. By exchanging videos known as streaks, users can keep friends, family, and sometimes fans updated, allowing them to stay connected without the need for phone calls.
If the world were left in the hands of the younger generation, known as "Gen Z" and millennials, mobile phone numbers might eventually go extinct. This is because most people now prefer to reach out to their friends via social media channels, particularly Snapchat, also called the "Yellow App."
The platform has recently introduced premium features referred to as Snap+, indicated by a black-and-yellow star on subscriber profiles.
SNAPCHAT+
One of the many advancements Snapchat has made to cater to the younger generation is the Snapchat premium subscription. Snap+ is specially designed to enhance user experience while offering businesses and creators exclusive features.
The subscription introduces unique features such as advanced analytics, priority story replies, multiple streak replays, etc.
BREAKDOWN OF SNAPCHAT+ FEATURES
1.Best Friends Forever
We all love to keep our favourite people close. Snap+ allows users to pin one friend as their "BFF." This helps users access chats with loved ones easily without scrolling through numerous Snapchat accounts.
For businesses, this feature can be used to keep track of essential clients and avoid losing data.
2.Ghost Trails
Users do not always need to call their friends to find out where they’ve been or their current location.
The Ghost Trail feature allows users to view friends' locations represented by a ‘trail’ on the map.
3.Story Boost
Premium users can boost their stories to improve visibility, allowing them to appear first on followers' feeds.
This feature is valuable for business owners and influencers who want to gain more traction for their content.
4. Story Priority Replies
Closely linked to the Story Boost feature, premium users get priority when replying to stories from well-known creators and brands, helping improve engagement and interaction on the app.
5.Exclusive Badges and Custom App Icons
Snapchat+ users get a star badge that sets them apart from other users and showcases their premium status.
They also have the option to customise the app icon, change chat wallpapers, and personalise their settings to align with their branding.
OTHER ADDITIONS
The new AI features on Snapchat are designed to improve the experience of Gen Z and millennials by giving them cutting-edge tools to stay organized and engaged. It also helped with assignments and other researches by providing data.
The "My AI" AI may produce descriptions, make unique Bitmoji images, and even help with reminders for significant occasions. It also provides special tools that improve self-expression, such as AI-powered Lenses and Emoji replies. This AI integration enhances Snapchat users' social media connections by enabling them to interact creatively with information, such as time-travel lenses and customized apparel designs for their Bitmojis.
SNAPCHAT AS A MARKETPLACE
Research indicates that over 35 million businesses use Snapchat to engage with clients and potential customers. Snapchat’s relatability, ease of use, and strong appeal to young people with high purchasing power make it a powerful platform for brands. The app offers various advertising options tailored for small businesses, e-commerce platforms, and large brands. Innovative ad formats like Snap Ads, Collection Ads, and AR lenses enable businesses to create interactive ads that resonate with users.
Snapchat has also become a revenue-generating platform for influencers with large followings, who run advertisements for brands based on their engagement levels. In Ghana, Snapchat influencers like Dulcie Boateng, Ama Burland, Ella Bennett, and Gisela Amponsah lead in promoting brands through relatable and personal approaches, providing brands with visibility and attracting clients.
Furthermore, Snapchat’s algorithms promote accounts on the Discover page, which facilitates targeted advertising, ensuring businesses and creators reach audiences more likely to engage with their content and services.