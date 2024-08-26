ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

This is the real reason governments collect taxes from their citizens

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Taxation is often a topic of frustration and debate among citizens, but it's a fundamental aspect of how governments operate and serve their people.

Tax
Tax

Though most citizens may not enjoy paying these taxes they help in so many ways. Here’s why governments collect taxes and why it’s essential for the functioning of society:

Recommended articles

One of the primary reasons governments collect taxes is to fund public services and infrastructure that benefit everyone. This includes healthcare, education, transportation, law enforcement, and emergency services.

Hospital
Hospital Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Taxes ensure that these services are available and accessible to all citizens, contributing to the overall quality of life and public welfare.

Taxes provide the necessary funds for building and maintaining critical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, public transit, water supply systems, and sewage treatment plants. Without tax revenue, the development and upkeep of these vital structures would be impossible, leading to a decline in living standards and economic efficiency.

Road construction
Road construction Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Governments use tax revenues to fund the military, defence initiatives, and other national security measures. This funding is crucial for protecting the country from external threats, ensuring the safety and sovereignty of the nation, and maintaining peace and stability.

Ensuring national security
Ensuring national security BI Africa

Taxes enable governments to invest in economic development projects, provide subsidies, and support businesses, which can lead to job creation and economic growth.

They also help stabilise the economy by funding social welfare programs that support citizens during times of economic hardship, such as unemployment benefits and pensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the goals of taxation is to reduce economic inequality by redistributing wealth. By taxing higher incomes at a higher rate and using those funds to provide social services and support to lower-income individuals, governments aim to create a more equitable society.

Redistribution of wealth.themotioncloud/ Getty Images
Redistribution of wealth.themotioncloud/ Getty Images Business Insider USA

Governments often use tax revenue to manage and pay off national debt. By collecting taxes, they can avoid excessive borrowing, which can lead to high interest payments and economic instability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proper debt management ensures the country’s financial health and protects future generations from overwhelming financial burdens.

Taxes are also used to fund environmental conservation and protection efforts. This includes initiatives to combat climate change, protect natural resources, and promote sustainable practices.

Through taxation, governments can invest in a cleaner and healthier environment for current and future generations.

In essence, taxation is a social contract where citizens contribute a portion of their income for the greater good. The taxes collected are essential for building a functional, safe, and prosperous society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

So when governments boast of road construction, schools and healthcare facilities don't be swayed by that, because it is your right as a tax-paying individual to have access to all these amenities. A government that provides these things is only using taxpayers money in the right way not doing them a favour.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Efia Odo

How to create an Efia Odo fashion-inspired vacation

Ghana braids are terrible for your hairline [RadioNigeriaibadan]

4 signs it's time to take your braids off

4 things men are loyal to

Men are very loyal people when these 4 things are involved

The moments after sex should be just as meaningful as the act itself [BlackLove]

5 things men should always do after sex