6 profitable side hustles for Ghanaian Gen Zs to unlock financial independence

Here are six promising side hustles that young Ghanaians can embark on with minimal investment.

1.Content Creation and Social Media Management

The rapid rise of social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube in Ghana has provided Gen Zs with opportunities to showcase their creativity. Content creation allows individuals to express themselves while earning money through sponsorships, ad revenue, or collaborations with brands.

Furthermore, social media management is in demand as businesses seek to maintain an online presence. With skills in video editing, trend analysis, and storytelling, young creators can establish a niche in the digital world, earning a steady income while pursuing their passions.

Pulse Ghana

You may want to draw inspiration from establised creators if you are looking at taking this path.

In Ghana, several influencers have gained notable success across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Ama Burland is a leading figure on Instagram, where she shares a blend of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content, building a strong following with her unique style and authenticity. On YouTube, Wode Maya stands out as one of the most influential Ghanaian YouTubers, known for his captivating vlogs about African culture, travel, and lifestyle, as well as his positive portrayal of Africa's potential.

2.Freelance Graphic Design

The increasing demand for digital marketing materials has made graphic design a lucrative option for Gen Zs. Many businesses require logos, flyers, and social media graphics, creating opportunities for skilled designers to offer freelance services.

Pulse Ghana

By mastering tools such as Canva, Photoshop, or Illustrator, young Ghanaians can secure work on platforms like Fiverr or approach local clients directly. Graphic design not only allows for creative expression but also offers the potential for consistent earnings from project-based or retainer agreements.

3.Online Tutoring

Education holds great importance in Ghana, and parents often seek additional academic support for their children. Gen Zs with strong academic backgrounds in subjects such as Maths, Science, or English can provide tutoring services online using platforms like Zoom or Google Meet.

Pulse Ghana

Tutoring requires effective communication and teaching skills, but it can be both fulfilling and financially rewarding. Offering lessons after school hours or at weekends enables young tutors to balance their studies or other commitments while earning extra income.

4. Selling Thrifted or Customised Clothing

Fashion is a thriving industry in Ghana, and Gen Zs can tap into this market by selling thrifted clothing or offering customised pieces. The "bend down boutique" culture is popular, with markets like Kantamanto in Accra, Kejetia in Kumasi, and Makola Market serving as prime locations to source high-quality second-hand items at affordable prices.

Pulse Ghana

Adding a creative touch, such as embroidery or tie-dye, can make the pieces unique and appealing to young customers. By utilising social media platforms like Instagram, aspiring fashion entrepreneurs can build an online store, attract loyal customers, and grow their income.

5.Mobile Money (MoMo) Agency

Mobile money services are an integral part of Ghana’s financial ecosystem, and becoming a MoMo agent can be a dependable side hustle. Setting up a small kiosk to offer cash transfers, withdrawals, and bill payment services is a straightforward business that caters to local communities' needs.

Pulse Ghana

With basic financial literacy and excellent customer service skills, young agents can earn commissions from transactions while providing an essential service.

6. Photography and Videography Services

Capturing moments has become an essential aspect of Ghanaian celebrations, from birthdays to weddings. Gen Zs with a passion for photography or videography can invest in a camera or use a smartphone with advanced features to offer their services.

Pulse Ghana

Learning editing techniques with software like Lightroom or Premiere Pro can enhance the quality of their work. This side hustle is not only creative but also offers flexibility, enabling young professionals to work on weekends or during events to generate substantial income.