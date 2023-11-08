If your partner does any of these 7 jobs, you are stronger than you think

And if you don't worry about all these, then you are definitely a strong person.

1. Police

With the level of bold criminal activities that go on daily, even the police are not safe from crime-related casualties.

They are most vulnerable even if they are supposed to be crime fighters and most police officers are likely to lose their lives while trying to do their jobs.

2. Security personnel

Security personnel work one of the most dangerous jobs yet are not given enough credit for it.

Nobody knows when robbers are going to attack but when they do the Security personnel are expected to be alert and fight them, a little mistake could land them in a lot trouble.

3. Motorcyclist

If someone you hold close to your heart is a delivery person or works using a motorbike say a prayer for them every morning.

That job is dangerous and their chances of getting into accidents are very high.

4. Construction workers

Especially those who work on skyscrapers. They are just one mistake away from losing their lives.

It’s admirable to pass by construction sites and see these workers bracing their fears and getting their jobs done.

5. Miners

Considering the number of explosives they work with and the rate at which they get trapped within these mines, it’s amazing how people still work in the mines without any fear.

6. Electrical engineers

Electricity can be very dangerous, but it gets even more dangerous when they have to climb poles and solve problems. They can easily get electrocuted or even fall from that height.

7. Drivers

Especially when they have to work at night, most drivers end up being tired or unable to navigate the road very clearly, due to lack of proper lighting, this leads to lots of accidents on the roads at night.