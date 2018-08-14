Pulse.com.gh logo
Here’s what former staffs of Capital Bank are doing


Some employees of the defunct Capital Bank have said that corporate institutions do not want to employ them because they are former emloyees of a collapsed bank.

A year after the collapse of UT Bank and Capital Bank, some of its former employees are finding alternative jobs to help them to survive.

A Deputy Manager of the defunct Capital Bank Raymond Dankwa said he now grills pork at events and has also set up RaD Kitchen where he supplies food to the staff of corporate institutions.

He told Accra-based Joy FM that he loves to cook, so when he lost his job he decided to start a food business.

He started this business despite the several job security promises that were made to employees. Several of them have still not received their benefits from the new owners.

The Former Head of E-Banking at the now-defunct Capital Bank, Raymond Addai-Danquah. play

The Former Head of E-Banking at the now-defunct Capital Bank, Raymond Addai-Danquah.

 

Meanwhile, Edem Adimado who was also a former manager at Capital Bank said he has become an Uber driver in order to make some money.

He is a husband and father of two, and therefore needs to make enough to provide for his family.

He narrated that his several attempts at finding a new job have been futile due to his affiliation with the bank.

“I can tell you for a fact that I have been to some interviews and they ask, ‘Why didn’t you do anything to save the bank?’”

However, according to Adimado, in the months leading up to the collapse, “everything was fine.”

He said employees knew that there were plans in the pipeline to raise funds to meet the ¢400 million minimum capital requirement, and staff appeared comfortable about the bank’s ability to meet the new standard required by the Bank of Ghana.

“I arrived at work to find the police was there. And that’s when I was told. It was a bombshell,” he exclaimed. “We were aware that [the bank] was fraught with difficulties, but when it happened we were shocked.”

Mr Adimado who is a master’s degree holder did not expect to be unemployed for long, but “because I come from a collapsed bank it has been hard.”

He’s had to resort to picking up passengers as an Uber driver to make ends meet.

“It’s depressing. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. I have survived by the proverbial magic of the Ghanaian, where you pray and hope you can make it through the day.”

Mr Adimado pleaded with the Bank of Ghana and the Finance Ministry to consider a monetary arrangement for the hundreds who have suffered since the collapse of seven banks since last year.

“If you can just look down to the staff of these collapsed banks, it can ease a lot of stress we are going through. We are not less than anyone else.”

Capital Bank and UT Bank collapsed in August 2017 due to liquidity challenges and all their assets taken over by state-owned GCB Bank.

Five other banks have since gone down for similar reasons.

