This comes a week after he lifted a partial lockdown on Greater Accra, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi in his seventh update on April 19.

The address will be streamed live on the President's social media handles and on major news networks across the country.

Since the last address, where President Akufo-Addo announced that 1,042 persons had tested positive for Coronavirus in Ghana, an additional 508 more persons have been confirmed positive for the illness bringing Ghana's total to 1,550 ahead of his address tonight.