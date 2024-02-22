17-year-old Ghanaian boy stabbed to death by another 17-year-old boy in London

The fatal incident unfolded on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at approximately 11:00 pm local time on Hackney Road in East London, as detailed by British authorities.

"This (charge) relates to an incident in Hackney Road, E2 on Saturday, 17 February when 17-year-old Nathan Bawuah died after being stabbed. Nathan’s family has been informed and continues to receive support from specialist officers," stated a segment of the police statement.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of the suspect on Monday, February 19, 2024.

While the nationality of the victim was not explicitly mentioned in the report, his name, Bawuah, suggests Ghanaian heritage. Additionally, a Ghanaian resident in London asserted that Nathan Bawuah was of Ghanaian descent.

In a viral video, the Ghanaian woman expressed anguish over the increasing deaths of Ghanaians living abroad, emphasizing the need for parents to be vigilant. She questioned why Nathan Bawuah's parents permitted him to ride a bicycle through Hackney, a community she described as perilous, particularly at 11:00 pm.