ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

2 men brutally lash elderly woman over alleged mobile money fraud

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

A disturbing viral video has emerged showing two men violently flogging an elderly woman, accusing her of mobile money fraud.

2 men brutally lash elderly woman over alleged mobile money fraud (Video)
2 men brutally lash elderly woman over alleged mobile money fraud (Video)

In the footage, the men are seen interrogating the woman, repeatedly demanding that she admit ownership of a mobile money account involved in alleged fraudulent activity. As they strike her, they urge her to "speak the truth," sparking public outrage and calls for authorities to investigate both the alleged fraud and the apparent assault against the woman.

Recommended articles

"Is the number yours? Whose number is it? You're a thief. Is this the place you'd come and steal at?"

Mobile money fraud has become a serious issue in Ghana, with fraudsters employing tactics such as fake calls, erroneous transaction scams, and fraudulent promotions to deceive users. In these schemes, scammers often pose as telecom representatives, tricking users into sharing PINs or transferring money under false pretences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rise in fraud undermines trust in mobile money services, leading to financial losses and impacting Ghana's efforts towards financial inclusion. To combat this, telecom companies, the government, and law enforcement are working together to strengthen security measures, raise public awareness, and prosecute offenders. Users are encouraged to protect themselves by never sharing sensitive information, staying updated on scam tactics, and reporting any suspicious activity to their service providers.

MTN deploys AI to fight MoMo fraud
MTN deploys AI to fight MoMo fraud Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, assault cases, often arising from personal grievances or disputes, have become increasingly concerning, with some individuals taking the law into their own hands rather than seeking lawful resolutions. Such actions—whether physical retaliation or attempts at personal justice—undermine the rule of law and risk escalating conflicts, sometimes with tragic outcomes.

The law exists to protect society and ensure fair handling of grievances through the judicial system, providing a structured process that seeks justice without bias or impulsivity. Taking matters into one’s own hands not only endangers lives but can lead to severe legal consequences for perpetrators.

Assault on woman
Assault on woman Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

It is essential for communities to foster trust in legal institutions, encouraging individuals to report incidents to the authorities and allowing courts to address them appropriately. Law enforcement and judicial systems must continue strengthening responses to assault cases, ensuring that victims feel supported and that justice is accessible to all without resorting to personal retribution.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Pandemonium in Oyo as landlord loses 5 children in building collapse

Pandemonium in Oyo as landlord loses 5 children in building collapse

Two Ghanaians sentenced to US prison for romance fraud, Ordered to pay $581K each

2 Ghanaians sentenced to U.S. prison for romance fraud, ordered to pay $581K each

A person receiving strokes of cane [Tribune Online]

Man receives 12 strokes of cane for stealing 12 plastic chairs worth ₦224k

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Woman steals friend's purse with cash, ATM cards while dancing at a wedding