24 human skulls found in self-acclaimed healer's shrine

Andreas Kamasah

Ddamulira Godfrey, a Ugandan man, is under arrest after police discovered 24 human skulls at his shrine in Kampala. Authorities suspect these skulls were used for ritualistic human sacrifice.

Godfrey is set to be charged under the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango is reported as having revealed that, in addition to the skulls, animal remains and skins were found at the shrine. He stated, “We are charging him first under the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act, which [prohibits] one being in possession of human body parts and instruments of human sacrifice. If he is found guilty, he will serve life in prison.” Authorities are still investigating the shrine for any additional human remains.

Authorities also discovered animal remains and skins in the shrine
Authorities also discovered animal remains and skins in the shrine

Godfrey, who identifies himself as a traditional healer and herbalist, has been disassociated from the Traditional Healers’ Association of Uganda, which emphasised that his actions are not representative of traditional healing practices.

This discovery follows a similar case last month, where 17 human skulls were found in a shrine in Mpigi, around 41km from the capital. Both cases are believed to be connected to ritual sacrifices, driven by beliefs that body parts can bring luck or wealth.

