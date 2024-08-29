24 human skulls found in self-acclaimed healer's shrine

Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango is reported as having revealed that, in addition to the skulls, animal remains and skins were found at the shrine. He stated, “We are charging him first under the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act, which [prohibits] one being in possession of human body parts and instruments of human sacrifice. If he is found guilty, he will serve life in prison.” Authorities are still investigating the shrine for any additional human remains.

Pulse Ghana

Godfrey, who identifies himself as a traditional healer and herbalist, has been disassociated from the Traditional Healers’ Association of Uganda, which emphasised that his actions are not representative of traditional healing practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

This discovery follows a similar case last month, where 17 human skulls were found in a shrine in Mpigi, around 41km from the capital. Both cases are believed to be connected to ritual sacrifices, driven by beliefs that body parts can bring luck or wealth.

Relatedly, the police in Nigeria's Enugu State have detained a 30-year-old man for the alleged murder of his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter while she was sleeping.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Enugu State Police Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

"On August 18, police operatives serving in the command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad hastened to a compound on Orba Road in Nsukka Local Government Area, upon receiving a distress call alleging the murder of a four-year-old girl.

"The lifeless body of the child was taken to the hospital, she was confirmed dead by a doctor and her remains have been deposited in the mortuary,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT