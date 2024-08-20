ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

5 Assin Nsuta Agric SHS students hospitalised after free-for-all fight over romance

Andreas Kamasah

A violent clash at Assin Nsuta Agricultural Senior High School in the Central Region has resulted in several students sustaining injuries, with five currently hospitalised.

5 Assin Nsuta Agric SHS students hospitalised after free-for-all fight over romance
5 Assin Nsuta Agric SHS students hospitalised after free-for-all fight over romance

The incident involved Form Two and Form Three students and reportedly erupted over a romantic encounter involving a Form Three student.

Recommended articles

The Assemblyman for the Assin Nsuta-Bepokokoo Electoral Area, Bashiru Kwame Amakrah, disclosed that the conflict began when a Form Three student was discovered in a compromising situation with a Form One student in an unfinished building on campus. A Form Two student witnessed the encounter and confronted the Form Three student, leading to an altercation in which the Form Two student was slapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Amakrah, who arrived at the school shortly after the incident began, described the scene as chaotic, with the campus in disarray and many students requiring urgent medical care. As reported by citinewsroom.com, he explained, “The Form Two students retaliated, resulting in a widespread fight. Five students were hospitalised, and several others sustained minor injuries. The Assistant Headmaster also suffered injuries during the incident.”

The police were eventually called to restore order, and the situation is now under control. Investigations are ongoing to fully understand the events that led to the violent confrontation and the extent of the damage.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man named Stanley Ahadzi was fatally shot by a police officer who was also working as a commercial driver. The incident occurred on 18 August 2024 in the Greater Accra Region, following a disagreement over a fare. The officer, Constable Smith Gyekyi, has been detained as investigations continue.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

25-year-old newbie fraudster gets 6 months community service for $300 scam

25-year-old newbie fraudster gets 6 months community service for $300 scam

'I need all of you off the streets; come to my office' - McDan to street hawkers

'I need all of you off the streets; come to my office' - McDan to street hawkers

Majeed Nana Yaw: JHS Student makes excavators, trucks using plywood and syringes

Majeed Nana Yaw: JHS Student makes excavators, trucks using plywood and syringes

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame

Rwanda shuts down 8,000 churches, mosques for lack of soundproof, theology degree