5 Assin Nsuta Agric SHS students hospitalised after free-for-all fight over romance

The Assemblyman for the Assin Nsuta-Bepokokoo Electoral Area, Bashiru Kwame Amakrah, disclosed that the conflict began when a Form Three student was discovered in a compromising situation with a Form One student in an unfinished building on campus. A Form Two student witnessed the encounter and confronted the Form Three student, leading to an altercation in which the Form Two student was slapped.

The situation escalated over the following days, with Form Two students organising a retaliatory attack on the Form Three students. Armed with clubs and knives, the students engaged in a widespread brawl across the school premises, causing extensive property damage. The Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration was also injured in the fracas.

Mr Amakrah, who arrived at the school shortly after the incident began, described the scene as chaotic, with the campus in disarray and many students requiring urgent medical care. As reported by citinewsroom.com, he explained, “The Form Two students retaliated, resulting in a widespread fight. Five students were hospitalised, and several others sustained minor injuries. The Assistant Headmaster also suffered injuries during the incident.”

The police were eventually called to restore order, and the situation is now under control. Investigations are ongoing to fully understand the events that led to the violent confrontation and the extent of the damage.