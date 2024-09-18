ADVERTISEMENT
60-year-old allegedly dies during sex with 40-year-old lover

Kojo Emmanuel

A 60-year-old man reportedly died while engaging in sexual intercourse with his 40-year-old lover.

Sex death

The incident, which occurred at Akwanserem in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti region, has left residents in shock.

According to reports, the man, Stephen Okom, was spending time with his lover when the unfortunate event took place.

Neighbours claim they heard no unusual sounds or disturbances until emergency services arrived at the scene.

Okom was rushed to the Fomena Government Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The lover has been identified as 40-year-old Martha Nsowah is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.

Mortuary Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, Michael Aboagye Tuffour and John Ampofo, relatives of the deceased, expressed their shock at the tragic news.

They mentioned that Okom had not been seriously ill, aside from occasional minor leg pains, and hurried to the scene upon hearing about the incident.

The body has since been taken to the Fomena Government Hospital mortuary, where it is being held for an autopsy.

