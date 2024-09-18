60-year-old allegedly dies during sex with 40-year-old lover

According to reports, the man, Stephen Okom, was spending time with his lover when the unfortunate event took place.

Neighbours claim they heard no unusual sounds or disturbances until emergency services arrived at the scene.

Okom was rushed to the Fomena Government Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lover has been identified as 40-year-old Martha Nsowah is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, Michael Aboagye Tuffour and John Ampofo, relatives of the deceased, expressed their shock at the tragic news.

They mentioned that Okom had not been seriously ill, aside from occasional minor leg pains, and hurried to the scene upon hearing about the incident.