Accountant jailed 2 years for spending Ghana Police Church's GH¢40,433 on betting

During the court proceedings, Unicorn pleaded guilty with an explanation, but the court ruled against him, leading to his conviction. The sentencing has sent shockwaves through the community, as the Ghana Police Church, a respected religious institution, was left vulnerable by the accountant’s actions.

Related Case: Alleged Threats to Public Officials by ‘Kanawu’

In a separate case, Mohammed Ibrahim, also known as ‘Kanawu’, appeared before a court in Accra after being charged with threatening high-profile public figures. Ibrahim’s threats, including those against Interior Minister Henry Quartey and Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare, were captured in a viral video, raising national security concerns.

Ibrahim has been remanded into police custody as investigations continue, with his next court appearance scheduled for 26th September 2024. His case has garnered significant public attention, particularly as the country approaches its next general election.

Heightened Security Concerns in Ghana

In response to the escalating security situation, the Ghana Police Service offered a GH¢50,000 reward for information leading to Ibrahim’s arrest. He was successfully captured on 11th September 2024 after being declared wanted following the viral video. The video not only contained threats against high-profile officials but also raised concerns with Ibrahim’s claims about the unsolved murder of lawmaker JB Danquah.