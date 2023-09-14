Akufo-Addo should've sacked IGP Dampare for crying in parliament – Adom Otchere (video)

During his Good Evening Ghana programme on Metro TV, Adom Otchere said that Dampare failed to show that he is man enough to be the leader of the country’s internal security agency, the Ghana Police Service.

Three police officers; COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyabi were captured in a leaked audio footage plotting the ouster of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, seeking the help of the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu.

The latter recorded the conversation secretly and leaked it, causing a public uproar, which resulted in parliament referring the matter to an ad hoc committee to investigate.

All the police officers involved in the plot to oust the IGP, Bugri Naabu, and the IGP himself have appeared before the Atta-Akyea-led committee to testify.