Akufo-Addo should've sacked IGP Dampare for crying in parliament – Adom Otchere (video)

According to the veteran journalist who doubles as the board chairman of the Ghana Airport Company, the IGP had a fine opportunity to clear his tainted image by addressing allegations levelled against him by some police officers, and all he did was cry during the proceedings.
Paul Adom Otchere has lambasted the Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare for getting emotional when he appeared at the parliamentary ad hoc committee, saying he would have sacked him if he was the President of Ghana.
During his Good Evening Ghana programme on Metro TV, Adom Otchere said that Dampare failed to show that he is man enough to be the leader of the country’s internal security agency, the Ghana Police Service.
Three police officers; COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyabi were captured in a leaked audio footage plotting the ouster of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, seeking the help of the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu.
The latter recorded the conversation secretly and leaked it, causing a public uproar, which resulted in parliament referring the matter to an ad hoc committee to investigate.
All the police officers involved in the plot to oust the IGP, Bugri Naabu, and the IGP himself have appeared before the Atta-Akyea-led committee to testify.
Dampare told the committee that all the allegations levelled against him by his subordinates were fabricated falsehoods which have no basis. He also disputed claims by one of his accusers, COP Alex George Mensah that he was the worst IGP Ghana has ever had, and that many police officers were not happy because his boss was mismanaging the police service.
