Bawku man pulls heavy truck with jaw, displaying awe-inspiring strength (video)

A man from Bawku in the Upper East region has proven that he arguably has the strongest jaw in Ghana. Using only his jaws, he successfully pulled a MAN Diesel truck in an astonishing display of physical prowess, leaving onlookers in awe of his remarkable strength.
Recommended articles
A video of him pulling the truck has been circulating on social media and attracted numerous reactions, most of which express amazement at the man’s outrageous jaw strength. This incredible demonstration not only showcases his unique ability but also places him firmly in the spotlight as a symbol of extraordinary human strength in Ghana.
The identity of the man and further details about his training and preparation for this remarkable feat are yet to be revealed, but his achievement has already cemented his place in the annals of Ghanaian record-breaking performances. The trending video shows numerous excited residents of the area surrounding both the heavy truck and the ‘strong man’, jumping, clapping, and cheering him on with accolades.
What is equally unclear is whether pulling the MAN Diesel truck with his jaw was just for fun or part of a competition, for which he was supposed to receive a prize. Another factor that makes the development interesting is the fact that the man does not look strong or like a bodybuilder. Nonetheless, his incredible jaw strength has undoubtedly made him a local hero and a subject of widespread admiration.