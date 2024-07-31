Bawku man pulls heavy truck with jaw, displaying awe-inspiring strength (video)

A video of him pulling the truck has been circulating on social media and attracted numerous reactions, most of which express amazement at the man’s outrageous jaw strength. This incredible demonstration not only showcases his unique ability but also places him firmly in the spotlight as a symbol of extraordinary human strength in Ghana.

The identity of the man and further details about his training and preparation for this remarkable feat are yet to be revealed, but his achievement has already cemented his place in the annals of Ghanaian record-breaking performances. The trending video shows numerous excited residents of the area surrounding both the heavy truck and the ‘strong man’, jumping, clapping, and cheering him on with accolades.

