Burkinabe man gets life sentence for killing German wife, daughter at Kokrobitey

Following a comprehensive trial, a seven-member jury unanimously convicted Aloys on two counts of murder, leading to the life sentence. The prosecution claimed that Aloys used a hammer to strike his 53-year-old wife, Claudia Weizmann, in the head. Tragically, he also strangled their 14-year-old daughter, fearing she would report him to the police.
The High Court in Accra has sentenced 47-year-old Burkinabe national Boigouna Aloys to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering his German wife and their daughter in Kokrobitey, Accra.
The prosecution, led by Assistant State Attorney Yvonne Yaachie-Adomako, presented evidence and called five witnesses to strengthen the case. According to Murtala Inusah, Legal Affairs Correspondent for ElB Network, when presiding judge Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh asked if he had any final remarks, Aloys chose to remain silent.
At the time of the crime, Aloys, then 43, attempted to conceal his actions by burying his wife and daughter at the far edge of their 10-plot property in Kokrobitey, hoping to avoid suspicion.
However, neighbours grew concerned after noticing the sudden disappearance of the woman and her daughter. Their suspicions were heightened when they detected a foul odour, initially thought to be a decaying animal, wafting from Aloys's compound. Alarmed, they reported the smell and the family’s disappearance to the police.
Upon investigation, police traced the source of the stench to human remains on Aloys’s property, leading to his arrest.
The suspect later confessed to the crime, revealing that a heated argument had led him to strike his wife with a hammer, resulting in her instant death. Fearing his daughter would report him, he chose to strangle her as well, then buried both bodies on the compound to cover his tracks.
Originally from Burkina Faso, Aloys met and married his wife in Germany before deciding to resettle with her in Ghana. In January 2020, the family arrived in the country and moved into a three-bedroom home on a 10-plot property in Kokrobitey.