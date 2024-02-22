Canadian Visa Application Centre apologises to angry Ghanaians for huge crowds

Kojo Wilmot, the National Officer of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who spoke for the Centre, emphasized that it was not their intention to subject individuals to outdoor queuing, but rather, it was due to the overwhelming number of applicants and their friends and families.

“We treat everyone with dignity, respect, and utmost care. It is a problem for me when I am going to the visa application centre and I see a lot of people sitting under trees and queuing.

“We are definitely very sorry to be seeing these queues and we in no uncertain terms, are happy seeing these things but inasmuch as we are always striving to improve our systems and ensure that we give an efficient service delivery systems to our clientele and when the opportunity also presents itself, conscientize them that there is no need coming to the centre with a lot of people for these things," Wilmot is quoted to have told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

While expressing regret for the inconvenience caused, he underscored the Centre’s dedication to continuous improvement in service delivery. He addressed the issue of overcrowding, attributing it to applicants arriving with family, friends, and even pastors. Wilmot urged against such practices, emphasizing the importance of individuals adhering to their appointment times to avoid unnecessary congestion.

“We advise that there is no need to come to the centre with a pastor to help you submit your application or undertake the biometric because, at the end of the day, we have no say in the decision that is taken,” he said.