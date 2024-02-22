ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Canadian Visa Application Centre apologises to angry Ghanaians for huge crowds

Andreas Kamasah

The Canadian Visa Application Centre in Abelenkpe, Accra, has issued an apology for the overcrowding witnessed outside its premises, saying it was beyond its control.

Canadian Visa Application Centre in Accra apologises to angry Ghanaians for huge crowds
Canadian Visa Application Centre in Accra apologises to angry Ghanaians for huge crowds

The prolonged queues have angered Ghanaian applicants who have called for permanent solutions, describing the situation as undignifying and disrespectful for them to stand in long queues at the mercy of the harsh weather without any shelter.

Recommended articles

Kojo Wilmot, the National Officer of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who spoke for the Centre, emphasized that it was not their intention to subject individuals to outdoor queuing, but rather, it was due to the overwhelming number of applicants and their friends and families.

“We treat everyone with dignity, respect, and utmost care. It is a problem for me when I am going to the visa application centre and I see a lot of people sitting under trees and queuing.

“We are definitely very sorry to be seeing these queues and we in no uncertain terms, are happy seeing these things but inasmuch as we are always striving to improve our systems and ensure that we give an efficient service delivery systems to our clientele and when the opportunity also presents itself, conscientize them that there is no need coming to the centre with a lot of people for these things," Wilmot is quoted to have told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

While expressing regret for the inconvenience caused, he underscored the Centre’s dedication to continuous improvement in service delivery. He addressed the issue of overcrowding, attributing it to applicants arriving with family, friends, and even pastors. Wilmot urged against such practices, emphasizing the importance of individuals adhering to their appointment times to avoid unnecessary congestion.

“We advise that there is no need to come to the centre with a pastor to help you submit your application or undertake the biometric because, at the end of the day, we have no say in the decision that is taken,” he said.

In recent times, Canada, the North American country, has become one of the favourite destinations where many Ghanaians and Africans at large have been virtually jostling to travel for greener pastures.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome

I've never paid or taken bribe - Woyome challenges GLC on Nerquaye Tetteh disbarment

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Married man jailed 5 years for stabbing cousin to death over side chick

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

Police arrest man in spiritualist's shrine trying to kill wife, her Canada-based son

NDC parliamentary candidate peels cassava for women to beg for votes

NDC parliamentary candidate peels cassava for women to beg for votes (video)