Candidate called me after picking my predicted ballot position - Owusu-Bempah

According to the religious leader, he correctly foretold the ballot position of a leading presidential candidate before the Electoral Commission’s ballot exercise, which took place last week to determine the order of candidates on the 2024 election ballot.
Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, has made yet another bold claim about his ability to predict political outcomes, saying no man of God in Ghana that does spiritual work more than he does.
Speaking to his congregation during his recent Sunday service, Rev. Owusu-Bempah recounted receiving an unexpected phone call from the candidate after the ballot positions were revealed. He said the candidate expressed awe at his accuracy, telling him, “Papa, you are fearsome.” The reverend added that the candidate jokingly said, “I would have told you that you are a wizard if I didn’t have reverence for you."
Owusu-Bempah explained to his congregation, "How do you tell a political party that they will select a specific number, and truly they end up picking the same number? It is strange. Even their flagbearer spoke to me. It is a new beginning."
While the identity of the candidate and political party was not disclosed, Owusu-Bempah used the opportunity to highlight his history of accurate election predictions. He claimed, “There is no man of God in Ghana that does spiritual work more than I do,” reminding his followers of previous instances where he allegedly predicted both local and international election outcomes.
As the 2024 elections draw closer, the reverend's latest prophetic claim adds an intriguing dimension to the political climate, sparking curiosity about the candidate in question and the upcoming electoral race.