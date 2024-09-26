Candidate called me after picking my predicted ballot position - Owusu-Bempah

Speaking to his congregation during his recent Sunday service, Rev. Owusu-Bempah recounted receiving an unexpected phone call from the candidate after the ballot positions were revealed. He said the candidate expressed awe at his accuracy, telling him, “Papa, you are fearsome.” The reverend added that the candidate jokingly said, “I would have told you that you are a wizard if I didn’t have reverence for you."

Owusu-Bempah explained to his congregation, "How do you tell a political party that they will select a specific number, and truly they end up picking the same number? It is strange. Even their flagbearer spoke to me. It is a new beginning."

While the identity of the candidate and political party was not disclosed, Owusu-Bempah used the opportunity to highlight his history of accurate election predictions. He claimed, “There is no man of God in Ghana that does spiritual work more than I do,” reminding his followers of previous instances where he allegedly predicted both local and international election outcomes.