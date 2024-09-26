ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Candidate called me after picking my predicted ballot position - Owusu-Bempah

Andreas Kamasah

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, has made yet another bold claim about his ability to predict political outcomes, saying no man of God in Ghana that does spiritual work more than he does.

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah
Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

According to the religious leader, he correctly foretold the ballot position of a leading presidential candidate before the Electoral Commission’s ballot exercise, which took place last week to determine the order of candidates on the 2024 election ballot.

Speaking to his congregation during his recent Sunday service, Rev. Owusu-Bempah recounted receiving an unexpected phone call from the candidate after the ballot positions were revealed. He said the candidate expressed awe at his accuracy, telling him, “Papa, you are fearsome.” The reverend added that the candidate jokingly said, “I would have told you that you are a wizard if I didn’t have reverence for you."

Owusu-Bempah explained to his congregation, "How do you tell a political party that they will select a specific number, and truly they end up picking the same number? It is strange. Even their flagbearer spoke to me. It is a new beginning."

Voting in Ghana
Voting in Ghana Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

While the identity of the candidate and political party was not disclosed, Owusu-Bempah used the opportunity to highlight his history of accurate election predictions. He claimed, “There is no man of God in Ghana that does spiritual work more than I do,” reminding his followers of previous instances where he allegedly predicted both local and international election outcomes.

As the 2024 elections draw closer, the reverend's latest prophetic claim adds an intriguing dimension to the political climate, sparking curiosity about the candidate in question and the upcoming electoral race.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo: WASSCE candidates

Teachers flee as students attack them for refusing to allow cheating in WASSCE

Police arrest mortuary attendants, 5 others for selling human parts

Police arrest mortuary attendants, 5 others for selling human parts

Man bags 7 years in jail after confessing to rubbing penis on daughter’s butt/Illustration

Man bags 7 years in jail after confessing to rubbing penis on daughter’s butt

Woman tells court how stepmother inserted stick into 6-year-old private part/Illustration [ThisNigeria]

Woman tells court how stepmother inserted stick into 6-year-old private part