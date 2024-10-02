ADVERTISEMENT
Court sends man to prison for allegedly raping his 22-year-old daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

He alleged that Israel raped his 22-year-old daughter, who visited him and also inflicted injuries on her while she was struggling with him.

The police charged Israel with rape and assault.

The Magistrate, Olubunmi Bamidele, did not take Israel’s plea for want in the jurisdiction.

She ordered that the suspect should be remanded in the corrections centre in Ado Ekiti, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until Nov.6 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that Israel committed the offence on September 21 in Ado-Ekiti.



According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 265 and 256 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand Israel, pending legal advice from the office of the DPP.

