Ex policeman returning from Dubai arrested at KIA over alleged defilement 5 years ago

Former Police officer General Corporal Emmanuel Nyame, who had been evading authorities since 2019 on charges of defiling a 13-year-old girl, was apprehended at Kotoka International Airport upon his return from Dubai. Nyame, formerly stationed with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), initially faced arrest in 2019 in connection with the incident, which occurred while he was dating the victim’s aunt in Nsukwao, a suburb of New Juaben South municipality.
The prosecution, led by Regional State Attorney Mrs. Emily Addo-Kyereh, alleged that Nyame took advantage of the victim's absence during a funeral to lure her to various locations, including a drinking spot and later to his residence at Nsukwao Police Barracks, where he allegedly assaulted her.
Despite denying the charges during investigations, Nyame fled the country via Togo and travelled to Dubai, where he remained until his recent arrest. Upon his return, he was intercepted by Immigration Service officials and subsequently handed over to the police. Nyame appeared before the Koforidua High Court, where his plea was not taken pending further proceedings at the lower court.
The presiding judge, His Lordship George Krofa Addae, ordered that Nyame be remanded in custody until 27th July 2024, when the case is set to continue.
The suspect's rearrest underscores the fact that crime has no expiry date, and no matter how long perpetrators evade justice, law enforcement will catch up with them eventually.