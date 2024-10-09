Excavator operator films police officers taking 'chop money' from illegal miners

“Let’s watch this, we’ve seen that there’s a car approaching. They’re coming to the galamsey site. They’re both using the police car today. It seems they took someone’s car to come and collect chop money. Whenever we are on break, they come to the site to collect money,” he said.

He further claimed that another group of officers had visited the site the day before, demanding a payment of GHS 20,000.

“When they came, do you know the amount they took? You will be shocked. The initial people that came took GHC20,000. For these people, I have no idea how much they took from the foreman,” he stated.

Galamsey, or illegal small-scale mining, has been a persistent and escalating issue in Ghana, gaining popularity due to a combination of economic, social, and regulatory factors. Despite government initiatives to regulate these activities, illicit mining persists, primarily due to high unemployment rates and the destitution faced by local communities.

The international community has expressed significant concern regarding the galamsey crisis in Ghana, emphasising its severe environmental and health implications. Notably, United Nations human rights activists have urged the Ghanaian government to declare a state of emergency on illegal mining. They highlight the urgent need to address the contamination of water bodies caused by the use of harmful chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, which pose serious health risks, including neurological disorders and other diseases.