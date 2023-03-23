Female car dealer marries brother-in-law and 2 other men, they share their story (video)

In a video shared on the media organization’s YouTube channel, she and her three husbands recounted how they ended up together and how they have been living as a polyandrous family.

According to Nellie, her husband died in a car accident after they had two children, and she was living in the same house with her brother-in-law as it was when her husband was alive.

She recounted how he showed her love and they became a couple before she later brought in another man to add to him and subsequently a third one.

“I have lived with these three men as my husbands for three years. I had a husband with whom we were together for eight years who died in a car accident. After he died, I was left with his brother, Hassan, and we continued living in the same house as before my late husband died. He showed me love, and I ended up falling for him,” she told Afrimax English.

She said she deals in cars which she imports to sell in her city, so she is very rich and able to take care of the men as the head of the house.

One of the husbands, Jimmy recounted how he was troubled and sitting alone when Nellie approached him.

“I needed someone to comfort and say kind words to me, and I also needed someone to talk to. She told me about her life. That day we went our different ways but continued being friends. We accepted each other with our background and live as husband and wife,” he said.

Nellie’s husbands, Jimmy, Danny and Hassan say they are not jealous of each other because she treats all of them well and they are comfortable sharing her.

Although polyandry is frowned upon in the world, Nellie says she enjoys the experience.

“Living with three men makes me feel very happy, and I can confirm that my men are also happy because they have everything they want, and I'm sure they wouldn't cheat on me because I believe I satisfy their needs.”

The three husbands say they wouldn’t mind if their wife decides to add more men to them because what matters to them is the fact that she is wealthy enough to take care of them all.

