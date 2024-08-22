Ghana Fire Service saves kidney patient from jumping to death from electric pylon

The incident, reported by myjoyonline.com, occurred in Adjei Kojo, a community in the Tema West Municipality near Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

A source told the news website that the man, whose identity has not been disclosed for obvious reasons, decided to commit suicide because he could not afford the cost of his medication.

“When I got the disease, I went to a health centre at Ashaiman Polyclinic, and they referred me to Tema General Hospital. At Tema General Hospital, they also directed me to go to UGMC. I have walked for a while now, and I’m tired. I don’t know what to do. I decided to go there, but they told me I wouldn’t be able to pay the bills,” the man said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

Heartwarmingly, the personnel who saved him reportedly pledged to support him in paying for his kidney treatment.

