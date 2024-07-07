Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

"I've cared for this child as my own since birth. Bringing her to Germany was meant to provide her with better opportunities, but the DNA test results shocked us all," Opoku stated. He emphasised his efforts to resolve the issue through another DNA test in Ghana.

Opoku's wife reacts

In response, Sadia refuted Opoku's claims, insisting that a local DNA test would confirm his paternity. She declined further comment until such a test was conducted.

Reactions to this interesting case have been mixed, with some supporting Opoku's quest for truth while others caution about rushing to conclusions without comprehensive testing. The case has ignited discussions on parental rights, responsibility, and the reliability of DNA testing in disputed paternity cases.