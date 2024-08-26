Ghanaian migrant's death in Brazilian airport detention sparks concerns

The individual was part of a group of "inadmissible travellers" held in a restricted section of the airport due to the absence of proper documentation or visas to enter Brazil, according to a report by Reuters. This death has occurred amid increasingly troubling conditions at the airport, where hundreds of migrants from nations such as India, Nepal, and Vietnam have been stranded for weeks.

pulse senegal

These migrants have been confined to an area with limited access to basic necessities such as food, water, and showers. Brazil’s Public Defender’s Office has described these conditions as severe violations of human rights, noting the worsening health of those detained.

