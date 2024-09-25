Ghanaians in New York protest against Akufo-Addo after UN General Assembly speech

One protester exclaimed, “Ghana's president is involved in illegal mining, arresting protesters without legal representation and holding them for days without food and water. And he is here talking about environmental issues. Stop illegal mining!”

There is currently tension in Ghana, with many condemning the arrest and remand of the protesters, some of whom have taken ill and have been hospitalised. There are social media campaigns calling for the release of the protester, with some notable personalities and celebrities adding their voices to the call.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed that two of the 39 Democracy Hub protesters, including the group's convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, are receiving medical care at the Police Hospital due to health issues experienced while in custody. This follows their remand after participating in a protest against illegal mining and economic mismanagement.

In a statement issued on 25 September, the police revealed that the two individuals were transferred to the Police Hospital after complaining of illness. “Suspect Fanny Otoo, on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, complained to the police that he was indisposed, as the suspects in the case were being prepared for court. The police sent him to the Police Hospital in Accra, where doctors attended to him and later admitted him for further treatment. Suspect Oliver Barker-Vormawor was also taken to the Police Hospital for medical attention, having reported sick late last night, Tuesday, 24 September 2024,” the statement detailed.

These two hospitalised suspects are among the 39 remanded by an Accra Circuit Court after at least 42 individuals were arrested during a demonstration at the 37 Intersection in Accra on 22 and 23 September 2024. The protest, organised by the Democracy Hub, aimed to draw attention to the ongoing illegal mining crisis, commonly referred to as galamsey, and the government's alleged economic mismanagement.

Following their arrest, the protesters were brought to court on 24 September, where their requests for bail were denied. According to police reports, 28 of the protesters have been remanded into police custody, while 11 have been sent to prison custody. The court has scheduled their next appearances for 8 October 2024, for 30 of the accused, and 11 October for the remaining nine.

Charges against the protesters include conspiracy, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, and assault on a public officer. Despite the legal pressures, the protesters remain steadfast in their opposition to illegal mining and the government's economic policies, which have ignited rising public frustration.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated that “the remaining suspects will also face court action, with the case being handled by the Office of the Attorney-General.”