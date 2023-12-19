Gov't is hiding $200k ECOWAS approved for Akosombo Dam spillage victims - Ablakwa

According to the MP, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the budget presentation on November 15, 2023, only revealed government applications to the World Bank and the Global Shield Against Climate Risk Fund. The revelation of the ECOWAS funding allegedly approved two weeks before the budget presentation, has raised eyebrows and prompted calls for transparency and accountability.

In a statement, the MP stated, "Why has the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government concealed from Parliament and the Ghanaian people that they had additionally applied to ECOWAS for financial support for the Akosombo dam spillage flood victims?"

The parliamentarian further emphasized the need for prompt disclosure and accountability on all government funding requests submitted to international organizations, as well as clarification on how these funds are being utilized.

The intercepted documents from the ECOWAS Commission, referenced by the MP, have sparked concerns among the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament. Members of the caucus are expected to demand full disclosure during parliamentary sessions, intensifying scrutiny on the government's handling of funds intended for the relief of Akosombo Dam spillage victims.