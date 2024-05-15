GPHA security and Immigration officers engage in fight at Tema port [video]

According to the news outlet, the altercation stemmed from a disagreement during routine vessel inspections on the MSC DYMPHNA, where approximately 12 GPHA security members, stationed at Meridian Port Services (MPS), reportedly entered the GIS office at MPS with the intention of apprehending two GIS officers.

The disagreement reportedly arose when the GPHA security personnel insisted on searching the GIS officers upon completion of their inspection duties. However, a GIS Inspector objected, asserting that while they could search the officers' bags, they couldn't conduct individual searches due to gender considerations. The inspector maintained that it was inappropriate for a male officer to search a female officer under any circumstance.

This refusal reportedly incensed the GPHA security personnel, leading to a heated exchange of insults and physical altercations. The confrontation resulted in the tearing of the uniform belonging to one of the GIS officers, identified as AICO II Boadu. The incident reflects the tensions and complexities surrounding security protocols and jurisdictional boundaries at the port, with both agencies tasked with ensuring the safety and compliance of port operations.

