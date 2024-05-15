ADVERTISEMENT
GPHA security and Immigration officers engage in fight at Tema port [video]

Andreas Kamasah

A dramatic video captures the chaotic moment the security personnel of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officials clashed, leading to a physical confrontation.

The video, shared by Citi News, showcases the officers of the two groups at the Ghana Port Security and Immigration Service manhandling one another amidst chaos and screams.

According to the news outlet, the altercation stemmed from a disagreement during routine vessel inspections on the MSC DYMPHNA, where approximately 12 GPHA security members, stationed at Meridian Port Services (MPS), reportedly entered the GIS office at MPS with the intention of apprehending two GIS officers.

The disagreement reportedly arose when the GPHA security personnel insisted on searching the GIS officers upon completion of their inspection duties. However, a GIS Inspector objected, asserting that while they could search the officers' bags, they couldn't conduct individual searches due to gender considerations. The inspector maintained that it was inappropriate for a male officer to search a female officer under any circumstance.

This refusal reportedly incensed the GPHA security personnel, leading to a heated exchange of insults and physical altercations. The confrontation resulted in the tearing of the uniform belonging to one of the GIS officers, identified as AICO II Boadu. The incident reflects the tensions and complexities surrounding security protocols and jurisdictional boundaries at the port, with both agencies tasked with ensuring the safety and compliance of port operations.

Efforts to reconcile the parties involved and de-escalate the situation are reportedly underway, with authorities from both the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and the Ghana Immigration Service engaging in discussions to address the underlying issues and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Andreas Kamasah

