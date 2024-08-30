Indian man poisons wife 12 times to continue love affair with her daughter

Ruf was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to the accusation which bordered on aggravated battery posing a risk of death.

The case dates back to 2021 when the convict reportedly spiked his wife, Liza Bishop's Coca-Cola drinks with multiple substances.

This caused Bishop to begin experiencing mysterious symptoms such as headaches, drowsiness, and diarrhoea.

She eventually sought medical assistance and was hospitalised six times within a few weeks after drugs she had not taken were found in her system,

It was during this period that she observed a powdery residue in her soft drinks. This led her to suspect foul play and she contacted the authorities by January 2022.

Meanwhile, Ruf confessed to her that he was trying to poison her and later admitted this to law enforcement, adding that he had been “spiking” her drinks with drugs obtained from her 31-year-old daughter.

The husband also revealed that he had a sexual relationship with his wife's daughter who has promised to marry him if her mother is no longer in the picture.

According to Ruf's confessional statement, the daughter and her friend instructed him to lace Bishop's drinks with drugs to make her sleep for about 13 hours.

“Alfred would then sprinkle some of the white powder in (his wife’s) Coca-Cola can and then wait for her to fall asleep,” read the probable cause affidavit.

“(The women) would then come to Alfred’s residence and put more of an unknown substance in (Ruf’s wife’s) drink and have her drink it,” the document added.

While all this was going on, the two women would come to the house, adorn themselves in Bishop's clothes and perform sexual acts on each other as part of a plan to clear the way for Ruf to marry the daughter.

Court documents confirm Rauf's claim that the daughter had promised to marry him once her mother had been taken out of the picture, which they planned to achieve by poisoning her and benefitting from her life insurance policy.

The husband admitted to poisoning his wife 12 times between September and December 2021, fully aware the substances could eventually kill her.

In addition to his four-year sentence, Ruf will face five years of probation.