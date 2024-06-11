King Charles’ official portrait defaced by activists

The portrait is the first official representation of King Charles as monarch and is on display at the Philip Mould Gallery in central London until June 21. When the painting by Jonathan Yeo was exhibited, opinions were divided because it depicted the king against a red background.

Wallace from the "Wallace and Gromit" television series was used by the activists to cover the king's head, along with a speech bubble that said, "No cheese, Gromit, look at all of this cruelty on RSCPA farms."

The activist wanted to draw attention to a recent report by Animal Rising that accused 45 farms accredited by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) of serious animal abuse.