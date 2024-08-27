ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama sparks laughter as he hilariously mimics Bawumia's media encounter (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Former President John Dramani Mahama had the crowd in fits of laughter during the first day of his two-day campaign in Ada on Tuesday, 27 August. As part of his Greater Accra Regional tour, Mahama delivered a memorable address by mimicking his political rival, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's performance during a recent media engagement.

Bawumia and Mahama
Bawumia and Mahama

Addressing supporters, Mahama took aim at Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), by highlighting what he described as Bawumia’s sudden shift from his usually rapid speech to stammering when faced with tough questions from journalists. Mahama suggested that this change was a sign of Bawumia’s struggle to address pressing issues with honesty.

Mahama and Bawumia
Mahama and Bawumia Pulse Ghana

“They announced a media encounter the day after we announced our manifesto launch,” Mahama said. “Somebody who has been speaking ‘ratatatata’ like an AK-47 suddenly starts stammering at a media encounter,” he added, implying that Bawumia’s inability to handle questions effectively reflected his lack of preparedness and credibility on economic issues.

Mahama’s address not only entertained the audience but also served as a pointed critique of his opponent’s handling of the country’s economic challenges.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

