Man about to travel to Canada suffers acid attack by pragya rider hired by girlfriend

Speaking to GHPage TV, the victim vividly described the moment of the attack, stating, “The attack happened in the morning and there were a lot of people around. I was standing around some food vendors when suddenly, someone whom I perceived was also passing, poured something on my face. Instantly, I felt a burning sensation all over and I began shouting for help. A good samaritan came to my aid and took me to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).”

In a shocking turn of events, the victim pointed fingers at his girlfriend, Abigail, suggesting her involvement in the heinous act. "At the time the incident happened, I had no idea who poured the acid on me. But quickly I mentioned my girlfriend’s name [Abigail] and asked if I had wronged her in any way. Because she was the only one I was having issues with, few days for me to return to Canada and on top of that, she was the only one who knew where I stayed," he disclosed.

Eyewitnesses corroborated the victim's account, identifying the attacker as a pragya rider who had tampered with the license plate of his tricycle to evade detection. Detailing the sequence of events, the victim explained, “The person who poured the acid on me I was told was a man, who was riding a tricycle popular referred to as pragya. They explained to me that the night before, the rider parked around my place. Some of the eyewitnesses who were at the scene when it happened told me that before he poured the acid on me, they saw him picking something from the bucket of the tricycle only for them to realise that I was screaming for help. After the incident, they also took the pragya to the police station as the rider escaped."

Further investigation by the police uncovered the perpetrator's attempt to conceal his identity by falsely reporting his tricycle as stolen. “The tricycle’s license plate had been altered, covered by black tape to conceal the original number. Upon filing a report, the police were instructed to detain anyone claiming ownership of the tricycle. Fortunately, the suspect showed up at the police station, alleging his tricycle had been stolen. After questioning, it became evident he was responsible for the crime,” the victim added.