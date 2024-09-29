Man ejected from his house after DNA test proves he's not the father of his child

The man’s troubles began some years ago when he attended an engagement at Laterbiokoshie and noticed a beautiful woman walking with a friend. He expressed his interest in the woman to his friend, who helped him connect with her. They quickly developed a relationship, and after a date at a restaurant, they had sex. When the woman later discovered she was pregnant, the man, wanting to avoid shame, decided to marry her.

As their rent was due and the woman was pregnant, their landlord allowed them to stay in their rented house until she delivered. The man decided to use his savings and take out a loan to buy land and build a house before the baby arrived.

His wife suggested they build on land given to her by her mother, which he agreed to as it seemed like a good idea. He entrusted his wife with all the arrangements for the building, sending her money to ensure the house progressed, unaware that she was using her details for all the documents without his knowledge.

After the house was completed, they moved in. However, when their child was two years old, the man’s wife disappeared. Despite his efforts, he could not locate her. He reached out to the friend who had introduced them, who then confessed that the woman had been pregnant when they met, and the child’s biological father had returned from abroad, which is where his wife had gone.

The man decided to conduct a DNA test, which confirmed that he was not the father of the child. He called a family meeting to reveal the DNA test results, but his wife accused him of disgracing her and demanded he leave the house. Adding to his woes, his mother-in-law insisted he vacate the property, claiming the land belonged to her. Despite having built the house with his own resources, he was being ejected and his wife had been bringing other men into the house.