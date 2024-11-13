Man hospitalised after policemen chased him into ditch

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, November 9, 2024. left the victim with severe injuries, including a broken leg, and sparked widespread concern about police brutality and abuse of power.

According to a relative who shared details of the incident on social media, the young man was stopped by a group of five armed policemen at a checkpoint in the area around 7 p.m. They reportedly accused him of being involved in an online fraud scheme, commonly referred to as “Yahoo Yahoo,” and demanded a bribe of ₦200,000 to avoid further punishment.

Sensing danger, the victim attempted to flee, but in the chaos, he was chased by the officers and fell into a nearby ditch.

As he struggled to escape, the police allegedly fired shots at him, leaving him wounded and abandoned in the ditch when they believed he was dead.

The victim's relative described the traumatic events on social media, noting that although the bullet missed him, the young man suffered a serious leg fracture and was bleeding from the injuries sustained during the fall.

“They shot him, broke his leg, and left him for dead," the relative wrote. "All we hear from the police is, 'Thank God he's alive.'"

The post included an image of the victim's X-ray, which showed the extent of the leg fracture, and his hospital bed, where he remained under medical care.

The relative also expressed frustration over the police's lack of accountability, saying efforts to report the incident had been dismissed with indifference.

While doctors have not yet confirmed the full extent of his injuries, there are concerns that the young man may never walk again due to the severity of the leg fracture.

In a separate online comment, the relative, known as DrLove, condemned the police's actions, calling attention to the widespread issue of police corruption and violence.

"They accused him of a crime he didn't commit, extorted him for N200,000, and almost left him to die," DrLove wrote. "How many others are suffering in silence? How did we get to this point where young lives are at risk every day because of corrupt police officers?"