Man leaves wife who cared for him during 6-year paralysis, marries another

Her husband, injured in a car accident, required six years of care to regain his ability to walk, and throughout that time, Nurul remained by his side. Her dedication and service attracted 32,000 followers on Facebook, many of whom were stunned to discover that, once recovered, Nurul’s husband not only divorced her but also married someone else. They learned of the shocking twist when Nurul congratulated her ex-husband and his new wife in a Facebook post.

Pulse Ghana

“Congratulations to my husband, I hope you are happy with the one you chose. Aifa Aizam, please take good care of him like I did. I am done with him, now it is your turn to take over,” Nurul wrote in a now-deleted post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media users in Malaysia were startled to learn about Nurul's divorce, which was allegedly formalised on 4 October. Many found it hard to accept that someone could desert her after all her dedication. Some Facebook followers, who saw Nurul doing everything she could to ensure her ill husband was cared for over six years, expressed their displeasure at the man's decision to divorce her as soon as he recovered and then marry someone else.

"At that time, I was terribly scared whenever he coughed,” Nurul Syazwani recalled about her time as a caretaker. “I did rehabilitation for him every day, and my family came to help every day so that I could rest. I often bought necessities for my children and husband by myself, which was very stressful.”

Despite the shocking news, Nurul stated that she felt her now ex-husband " had fulfilled his responsibilities well" and urged people to stop harassing him and his new wife. She added that they had both agreed to co-parent their daughter. However, her supporters were not as understanding.

Pulse Ghana

“I don’t agree that he has fulfilled his responsibilities as a husband," one commenter wrote. "How can someone be so ungrateful? It seems he has no heart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to protect her ex-husband and his new wife from public backlash, Nurul Syazwani deleted her original Facebook post and apologised to the couple for the attention it had drawn.

“I want to apologise to my ex-husband, his new wife, and their families regarding the viral post on Facebook. Everything that happened was my mistake," Nurul wrote. “Everyone is wondering and tagging me on Facebook. So my posting on Facebook is not aimed at exposing shame or sarcasm but to avoid slander.”