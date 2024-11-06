ADVERTISEMENT
Man receives 12 strokes of cane for stealing 12 plastic chairs worth ₦224k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man entered the shop through the ceiling and stole the chairs.

A person receiving strokes of cane [Tribune Online]
Williams, who resides in Ungwan Yelwa Television, Kaduna was convicted after he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft. The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced the convict after he pleaded for leniency.

Emmanuel said that the punishment would have been severe if he had not pleaded guilty, adding that the guilty plea had saved the court the pains of long prosecution.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the complainant, Sarah Nehemiah, of Sabon Tasha Kaduna, reported the matter at the Sabon Police Station on October 29. Leo told the court that at about 6 am, the convict burgled the complainant’s shop and stole 12 plastic chairs valued at ₦224,000.

According to him, the convict entered the shop through the ceiling and stole the chairs. He said that the convict, who was apprehended and handed over to the police by a security guard, admitted to committing the crime.

The prosecutor added that during police investigations, the stolen plastic chairs were recovered from the convict. The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

