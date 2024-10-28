Man wins $1 million lottery using a $20 bill he found on the ground

Hicks explained that he chose an Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket because his initial choice was unavailable. He claimed his prize on Friday at the North Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters, opting to take his winnings as a lump sum of $600,000 rather than receiving an annuity over 20 years.

After taxes, Hicks received $429,007, according to the lottery. He plans to use the money to support his children and retire from carpentry after 56 years, as stated in the release. However, before making any plans, Hicks is keen to celebrate his win.

“We’re going straight to Golden Corral to enjoy everything they have to offer,” he said.

Speaking of luck, a little over a year ago, Pulse reported a similar story in which a 60-year-old driver at a catering firm became a multimillionaire after winning a $50 million lottery. However, he refused to leave his job to spend his fortune with his family, claiming the company would suffer without him.

Pierre Richer, a Canadian man, reportedly won the Lotto Max draw after buying a $10 lottery ticket while shopping for Thanksgiving dinner at a nearby Super C grocery store. Given his lifelong commitment to work, one might expect the sexagenarian to resign from his day-to-day job and retire to enjoy his unexpected windfall with his family. However, Richer insisted on staying at work, stating that his absence would leave a gap in the company’s shipping department, where he also serves as head.

