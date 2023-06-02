Nogokpo traditional leaders give Agyinasare 14-day ultimatum to appear for questioning

“We the chiefs and people of Nogokpo give Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare a 14-day ultimatum to meet us in person for a peace talk,” the chiefs said at a press conference.

This follows a statement by the revered man of God during a sermon that Nogokpo is the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region.

“During this crusade in Aflao, we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was, and you must go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards.

” When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” Agyin-Asare recounted while preaching to a huge congregation.

A video of the sermon went viral on social media and sparked angry reactions, compelling him to clarify in subsequent preaching that he did not mean any malice, and that he was taken out of context.

He added that his wife is an Ewe woman from the Volta Region, so he would not intentionally disrespect the people of the region.

However, it appears the traditional leaders are not appeased. They want a one-on-one peace talk with Archbishop Agyin-Asare to voice out their concerns and educate him on what Nogokpo stands for.

ADVERTISEMENT