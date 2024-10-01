ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Only foolish or mad president would end galamsey 2 months before election - Akpaloo

Andreas Kamasah

As pressure mounts on the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to end illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, amid a series of demonstrations, the presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has stated that it would be foolish for the Akufo-Addo-led government to yield to those calls.

Only foolish or mad president would end galamsey 2 months before election - Akpaloo
Only foolish or mad president would end galamsey 2 months before election - Akpaloo

According to him, the timing for the calls on the government to tackle galamsey is politically suicidal, even though the menace has resulted in the destruction of the country’s water bodies, farmlands, and critical forest cover, posing an existential threat to the nation.

Recommended articles

Illegal mining activities in some parts of Ghana
Illegal mining activities in some parts of Ghana Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Atinka TV, Akpaloo drew a similarity between the situation the NPP government finds itself in currently and what it encountered in 2008 under the leadership of John Agyekum Kufuor. He recalled how some drivers and other road users were arrested in Kumasi for road offences, which, in his view, left NPP supporters disappointed, leading to their decision to vote against the party and partly causing its loss of power.

Kofi Akpaloo stated, “Only a president who is foolish or has mental issues would stop galamsey two months before elections.” This comment was made during an interview, a video of which is circulating on social media and attracting numerous mixed reactions. While some Ghanaian social media users agree with his assertion, others disagree, arguing that it is unbecoming of someone contesting to become president to downplay such a critical issue as illegal mining and its devastating effects on the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT
River Pra illegal mining
River Pra illegal mining Pulse Ghana

According to him, the government had an opportunity to end galamsey when the media coalition against it was initially formed, but it missed that opportunity and now finds itself between a rock and a hard place.

As politicians continue to prioritise their election chances over the pressing issue of galamsey, the citizenry is also intensifying their pressure. A protest organised by the pressure group Democracy Hub recently led to the arrest and remand of 54 demonstrators. Regardless, the group has scheduled protests from October 3 to 5 in Accra. Additionally, various unions and organisations, including organised labour, intend to declare nationwide strikes and similar protests in the coming days, all in a bid to pressure the government to declare a state of emergency over illegal mining and devise sustainable ways to mine without harming the environment and the country’s vital natural resources.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Man bags 8 year jail term for exposing minor to pornography

Man bags 8 year jail term for exposing minor to pornography

All hail Nana Addo, he made everything free - NPP fan says more Ghanaians travelled

All hail Nana Addo, he made everything free - NPP fan says more Ghanaians travelled

Ghanaians in New York protest against Akufo-Addo after UN General Assembly speech

Ghanaians in New York protest against Akufo-Addo after UN General Assembly speech

Woman seeks divorce after 10-years, cites husband's disrespect for her parents

Woman seeks divorce after 10-years, cites husband's disrespect for her parents