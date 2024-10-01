Only foolish or mad president would end galamsey 2 months before election - Akpaloo

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Atinka TV, Akpaloo drew a similarity between the situation the NPP government finds itself in currently and what it encountered in 2008 under the leadership of John Agyekum Kufuor. He recalled how some drivers and other road users were arrested in Kumasi for road offences, which, in his view, left NPP supporters disappointed, leading to their decision to vote against the party and partly causing its loss of power.

Kofi Akpaloo stated, “Only a president who is foolish or has mental issues would stop galamsey two months before elections.” This comment was made during an interview, a video of which is circulating on social media and attracting numerous mixed reactions. While some Ghanaian social media users agree with his assertion, others disagree, arguing that it is unbecoming of someone contesting to become president to downplay such a critical issue as illegal mining and its devastating effects on the nation.

According to him, the government had an opportunity to end galamsey when the media coalition against it was initially formed, but it missed that opportunity and now finds itself between a rock and a hard place.