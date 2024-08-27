ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Sachet water branded with Ursula and Bawumia's campaign images sparks reactions

Andreas Kamasah

A sachet of water branded with the campaign images of the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu, alongside the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has ignited widespread reactions across Ghana.

Bawumia-and-Ursula
Bawumia-and-Ursula

The sachets, which bear the likenesses of these prominent politicians, have sparked a debate over the lengths to which politicians are willing to go to win the hearts of the electorate.

Recommended articles

A video capturing this unusual form of political advertisement has been making the rounds on social media, drawing diverse responses from Ghanaians. While some view it as a harmless and creative campaign strategy, others see it as a sign of desperation, reflecting the extent to which politicians are ready to go to secure votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the December 7 general elections fast approaching, more of these instances have been observed, stirring anger among some sections of the Ghanaian populace. Many are questioning the sincerity of these actions, accusing politicians of engaging in gimmicks rather than addressing the real issues facing the nation.

As the debate over the campaign water sachets continues, it remains to be seen whether such strategies will resonate with voters or further alienate them from the political process.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

55-year-old man paraded amid singing and booing while carrying allegedly stolen goat

55-year-old man parade amid singing, booing while carrying alleged stolen goat

sad man(isolezwe)

Unhappy man to take clinic to court as failed vasectomy results in 5th child

Court sentences 18-year-old to 6 months community service for internet fraud [Yahoo]

Court sentences 18-year-old to 6 months community service for internet fraud

The man seeks compensation for his experience with the police [Punch]

Widower seeks justice after claiming illegal police arrest and sentencing