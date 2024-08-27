Sachet water branded with Ursula and Bawumia's campaign images sparks reactions

A video capturing this unusual form of political advertisement has been making the rounds on social media, drawing diverse responses from Ghanaians. While some view it as a harmless and creative campaign strategy, others see it as a sign of desperation, reflecting the extent to which politicians are ready to go to secure votes.

Ghanaian politicians have long been known for engaging in dramatic publicity stunts during election periods. From pounding fufu and preparing Banku and soup to cleaning gutters, these gestures are often seen as attempts to connect with the everyday lives of ordinary Ghanaians. However, critics argue that these activities are merely for show, pointing out that such tasks are seldom performed by politicians outside of the campaign season.

With the December 7 general elections fast approaching, more of these instances have been observed, stirring anger among some sections of the Ghanaian populace. Many are questioning the sincerity of these actions, accusing politicians of engaging in gimmicks rather than addressing the real issues facing the nation.