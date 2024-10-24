Security Expert Says Betting and Lottery Have Helped Reduce Petty Crimes in Benue

He said that he hardly hear reported cases of phone snatching in recent times, stating that it declined greatly, as with other sundry crimes, such as pickpocketing and minor theft.

“Youths who previously engaged in crime now spend their time analysing football matches and playing lottery games.

“This shift in focus has contributed to the reduction in crime,” Orya said.

He added that betting and lottery operators had created jobs and economic opportunities for young people, providing an alternative to criminality.

A motorcyclist, Mr Samson Okpe, told NAN that many youths earn a living as betting agents or lottery vendors, and it helped in reducing idleness and desperation.

He corroborated Orya that the decline in crime was due largely to betting and lottery’s ability to engage youths’ minds and provide financial hope.

“These activities offer a sense of purpose and potential financial reward, distracting youths from harmful behaviours,” Okpe said.

Pastor Gideon Asue, however, acknowledged the positive impact of betting as well as the lottery but cautioned that they should not be relied upon as the sole solution to youth crime.

