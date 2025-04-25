Terrified footballer hides under bed as wife and 5-year-old son are kidnapped

Ecuadorian footballer Jackson Rodriguez was left terrified after armed men broke into his home and kidnapped his wife and five-year-old son.

The shocking incident took place at around 3am on Wednesday in the coastal city of Guayaquil.

Rodriguez, who plays for top-flight club Emelec, hid under a bed as masked attackers stormed his house in the Mucho Lote 2 neighbourhood. The 26-year-old defender later told police he saw the kidnappers driving away in a grey double-cab pickup truck.

Police chief Edison Rodriguez confirmed that the men asked if the footballer was at home before taking his wife and child. Rodriguez managed to escape by staying hidden until the criminals left.

The country has recently seen a sharp rise in violent crime. The Ecuadorian government declared a state of emergency last week in nine areas, including Guayas province, where Guayaquil is located. Between January and March this year, over 2,300 violent deaths have been reported, according to ESPN.

READ ALSO: Sports Minister promises wild nationwide jams if Black Stars win 2026 World Cup

Rodriguez has played nine matches this season for Emelec, who currently sit 11th in Ecuador’s LigaPro, the top division of football in the country.

Another footballer kidnapped in Ecuador

Sadly, this is not the first case of a footballer being kidnapped in Ecuador. In December last year, Pedro Perlaza of Quito was abducted in the city of Esmeraldas. He was found alive a few days later.

MUST READ: Footballer jailed for killing cyclist after reckless driving on road