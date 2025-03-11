High school student suffers fractured skull after being hit with baton during race

The Virginia High School League is investigating after one runner hit another in the head with a baton during a track and field relay race.

Kaelen Tucker, a junior at Brookville High School, was competing in the second leg of the 4x200 relay at the Virginia State High School League Championships when the shocking incident took place.

In a video, Tucker and another runner are seen side-by-side as they approach a bend. Just as Tucker passes the other runner, the athlete swings her baton, striking Tucker on the head.

Tucker said via American news outlet ABC7:

I just felt a bang on my head, and then I fell off the track immediately.

Kaelen was seen dropping her baton and grabbing her head.

Kaelen’s mother Tamarro Tucker reacted saying:

The whole coliseum pretty much gasped. I just jumped up out of the bleachers immediately and ran to her on the main floor.

The 16-year-old was later diagnosed with a concussion.

The family said that neither the athlete who hit Kaelen nor the other team's coaches checked on her or reached out afterwards.

The mother added that it couldn’t have been an accident.

To see that they kept running and she not stop and check on my daughter. That was the part I was like, it couldn't have been an accident.

The other runner, who attends I.C. Norcom High School, has been named as Alaila Everett.

Victim's parents speak up

Kaelen's parents said that the athletic director of Norcom and the girl's father apologised in a phone call.

Kaelen's father Keith Tucker also shared:

I definitely want the coaches and a personal apology from the actual athlete as well, because it's only you know, it's only right.

The Virginia High School League responded in a statement, saying:

We thoroughly review every instance like this. The VHSL membership has always made it a priority to provide student-athletes with a safe environment for competition.