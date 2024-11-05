ADVERTISEMENT
Security guard bags 3 months jail term for stealing employer's 25 litres of diesel

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict was employed as a security to secure the hotel but on October 28 he siphoned 25 litres of diesel valued ₦33,750.

Anzawa who lives in old Kutunku, Gwagwalada FCT, was convicted and sentenced for theft by a servant after he begged the court for mercy.

The Senior Magistrate, Nuhu Tukur in his ruling gave the convict an option of a fine of ₦50,000. He, however, warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the complainant, Abugwu John, supervisor of Atlas International Hotel, Gwagwalada Abuja reported the matter at the police station on October 29.

Dabo said that the convict was employed as a security to secure the hotel but on October 28 he siphoned 25 litres of diesel valued ₦33,750. He said that during the police investigation, the said quantity of diesel was recovered in the possession of the convict. He said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 289 of the Penal Code.

