Teachers flee as students attack them for refusing to allow cheating in WASSCE

According to a report by 3news.com, the chaos unfolded when students, enraged by the educators’ strict adherence to examination rules, began hurling stones and sachets of water at them. The confrontation was captured on video, showing a chaotic scene with students chasing teachers and Walter Yesutor Adanunyo, one of the assaulted teachers, fleeing for his safety.
Christian Methodist Senior High School (Chrimeto) was the scene of a violent altercation on Monday, 17 September 2024, when students reportedly attacked teachers in response to their refusal to allow cheating during the ongoing West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
In an interview with TV3, Adanunyo recounted the harrowing experience, describing how, after Monday’s integrated science paper, he and the Head of Department were warned by a student about a mob threatening harm at the school’s gate if strict supervision continued. “On Tuesday, 17 September, when the police were not present, students began throwing pure water and stones at us,” Adanunyo explained. “We were three permanent teachers and two service personnel. I suggested we leave, but some students took alternate routes and confronted us halfway, accusing me of being too strict and not allowing cheating.”
Adanunyo also mentioned that while the police reportedly detained four students, he was uncertain whether they were involved in the attack. “I doubt they were the same students, but I have their names recorded if needed,” he added.
This incident recalls a similar violent outbreak a few years ago at Bright Senior High School in the Eastern Region, where students also displayed aggressive behaviour during WASSCE.
The authorities are currently investigating the incident to address the safety concerns of educational staff and to tackle the persistent issue of examination malpractices in Ghanaian schools.