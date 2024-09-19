Teachers flee as students attack them for refusing to allow cheating in WASSCE

In an interview with TV3, Adanunyo recounted the harrowing experience, describing how, after Monday’s integrated science paper, he and the Head of Department were warned by a student about a mob threatening harm at the school’s gate if strict supervision continued. “On Tuesday, 17 September, when the police were not present, students began throwing pure water and stones at us,” Adanunyo explained. “We were three permanent teachers and two service personnel. I suggested we leave, but some students took alternate routes and confronted us halfway, accusing me of being too strict and not allowing cheating.”

Pulse Ghana

Adanunyo also mentioned that while the police reportedly detained four students, he was uncertain whether they were involved in the attack. “I doubt they were the same students, but I have their names recorded if needed,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident recalls a similar violent outbreak a few years ago at Bright Senior High School in the Eastern Region, where students also displayed aggressive behaviour during WASSCE.