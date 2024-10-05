Teen left permanently disabled after teacher forces him to perform 1,000 squats

The incident occurred during a holiday camp designed for children to socialise and participate in physical activities.

Everything seemed normal until the final day, when parents received photos showing their son with red eyes and a sorrowful expression. His father noticed the boy’s leg appeared limp, but camp organisers assured them everything was fine. It wasn’t until they collected him that they realised the gravity of the situation. Their son was seated on a stool, unable to stand.

Upon questioning, the boy revealed that a teacher had caught him talking during a drill and punished him with 1,000 squats. After completing 200 squats, he collapsed in pain, but the teacher kicked him and left him on the ground. He was only helped up and seated when parents began arriving for the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The boy’s father took him to Jiaxiang County People’s Hospital, where he was misdiagnosed with a simple muscle strain and given ointment. However, his pain persisted, preventing him from walking or sleeping. His parents then took him to the Affiliated Hospital of Jining Medical College, where he was correctly diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis.

Rhabdomyolysis, often caused by intense exercise, leads to the rapid breakdown of skeletal muscles and can damage the liver and kidneys if untreated. The potentially fatal condition causes the release of muscle fibre contents into the blood.

The boy’s condition was so severe that he was immediately placed in a wheelchair.After 13 days of treatment, he was discharged but never fully recovered. Now 14, he remains unable to live a normal life and is unlikely to engage in strenuous physical activities again. His leg muscles have atrophied, and he has suffered liver and kidney damage.