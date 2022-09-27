157 foreign-trained Ghanaian doctors failed MDC's licence examination in 2019

The mandatory licence examination forms part of policy reforms in line with the council's professional regulatory best practices, to ensure that all doctors working in Ghana meet the minimum competency standards, and help provide quality healthcare in the country.

Records available show that most foreign-trained Ghanaian doctors who sat for the Medical and Dental Council (MDC)’s examination failed.

For instance, in 2019, a total of 157 out of 225 foreign-trained Ghanaian doctors who sat for the MDC's examination failed.

Only 68, representing 30.2% were able to prove their mettle in the examination.

The 225 comprises 208 general duty medical doctors, eight general duty dentists, eight specialists, and a mature candidate, who studied at more than 10 universities in China, Ukraine, Russia, the Philippines, and Belarus for six years.

The Council stated that the failure rate has been consistent for the past 19 years, with more than half of foreign-trained candidates failing the examination each year.

It said the highest pass rate of 48 percent was recorded in November 2017 with 139 candidates, while the lowest pass rate was recorded in February the same year, in which 180 candidates were examined.

Earlier, the Council urged Ghanaians studying Medicine and Dentistry in Ukraine whose education was truncated due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine to take advantage of the government's intervention to continue their training in Ghana.

The Registrar of the Council, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala explained that studying online platforms fall short of the required training process.